My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ganadores hackathon

Estos son los proyectos ganadores del hackathon de Talent Land
Jalisco Talent Land

Estos son los proyectos ganadores del hackathon de Talent Land

De blockchain y fake news fueron los proyectos ganadores en el hackathon más grande del mundo, que se llevó a cabo en Jalisco Talent Land que tuvo lugar en Expo Guadalajara.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read