My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ganesh chaturthi

An ATM Machine That Pushes out 'Laddoos' is Possible Only in India
Innovative Service

An ATM Machine That Pushes out 'Laddoos' is Possible Only in India

Celebrating the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Pune resident has invented a unique ATM that gives away modaks instead of cash
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How You Can Use Technology to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

How You Can Use Technology to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

From booking a pandit to ordering a clay idol online, here's how you can celebrate the festival with tech!
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read