Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy
Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy

Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
Gap to Close 75 Old Navy, Banana Republic Stores Outside North America

Gap to Close 75 Old Navy, Banana Republic Stores Outside North America

The struggling apparel retailer is focusing on its North American market to revive its fortunes.
Reuters | 2 min read
6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands

6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands

In London, a series of Match.com subway ads rubbed consumers the wrong way, and the ads were pulled. Here are some other companies that made some questionable marketing choices.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
Gap Apologizes for 'Racist' Ad

Gap Apologizes for 'Racist' Ad

In the image, an African-American girl is posing next to a taller Caucasian girl that is propping her arm on the younger girl's head.
John Kell | 3 min read
Gap Is Doing Everything It Can to Become Cool Again

Gap Is Doing Everything It Can to Become Cool Again

With consumers embracing cheaper fast-fashion alternatives like H&M and Zara, the retailer has found itself in need of a makeover.
Mallory Schlossberg | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Gap to Close a Quarter of All U.S. Stores, Slash 250 Jobs
Gap to Close a Quarter of All U.S. Stores, Slash 250 Jobs

The moves are expected to cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in the short term but lead to annualized savings of $25 million beginning next year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Wal-Mart to Spend $1 Billion Raising Employee Pay to at Least $9 an Hour
Wal-Mart to Spend $1 Billion Raising Employee Pay to at Least $9 an Hour

Nearly half a million Wal-Mart workers are about to get a raise.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Gap Raises Minimum Wage as Walmart Mulls a Hike of Its Own
Gap Raises Minimum Wage as Walmart Mulls a Hike of Its Own

Gap announced that it would increase the minimum hourly rate for stateside employees to $9 in June, and then again to $10 exactly one year later.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Top Marketing Flops of 2010
The Top Marketing Flops of 2010

Some companies are skilled in the art of advertising and branding. Then there are these guys.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read