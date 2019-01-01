My Queue

Gardening

Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership
Leadership Strategy

Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership

A garden is an ecosystem and so is your business. Designing, experimenting and prioritizing lead to a bountiful harvest.
Chris Comparato | 5 min read
What Tending a Vegetable Garden Can Teach You About Business

What Tending a Vegetable Garden Can Teach You About Business

Ever looked at your backyard tomatoes and radishes the way you look at your startup? 'Cultivation,' it turns out, has many apps.
Jerrid Grimm | 4 min read
How a Green Thumb Is Helping This Entrepreneur Earn Greenbacks

How a Green Thumb Is Helping This Entrepreneur Earn Greenbacks

Smart Gardener brings ag-biz tech to the backyard.
Jodi Helmer | 3 min read
Vertical Gardens Exist. You're Welcome.

Vertical Gardens Exist. You're Welcome.

Living walls are sprucing up retail spaces.
Carren Jao | 4 min read
Idea for an Organic Potting Soil Business Hits Pay Dirt

Idea for an Organic Potting Soil Business Hits Pay Dirt

Mark Highland's Organic Mechanics is blooming.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read