garmin

Chief Justice John Roberts Calls U.S. Patent Challenge Process Bizarre
Court Cases

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about an invalidated speedometer patent.
Reuters | 3 min read
Garmin Adds a New Smart Scale, Fitness Tracker to Its Product Line

Both devices will go on sale at Best Buy in November for $149.99.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year

From a watch that tracks your mood to a belt that tracks your steps, here are some of the most fitness-focused innovations spotted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
Emily Price | 5 min read