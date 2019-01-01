My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

gartner

Conversational AI and the IT Service Desk
Artificial Intelligence

Conversational AI and the IT Service Desk

Conversational AI, a multifaceted system that enables computers to interact with employees and consumers in a lifelike way, can reinvent the longstanding service desk while also slashing costs
Ram Menon | 4 min read
#Three Secrets of Building the Best App Development Team

#Three Secrets of Building the Best App Development Team

It is important that you keep your app development team really motivated
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read