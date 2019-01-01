My Queue

McDonald's Franchisees Brace for Sales Slowdown
McDonald's

McDonald's Franchisees Brace for Sales Slowdown

Despite lower gas prices padding Americans' wallets, McDonald's U.S. franchisees forecast negative trends to continue.
Katie Little | 3 min read
Lower Gas Prices Won't Save the Holiday Season

Lower Gas Prices Won't Save the Holiday Season

A drop under $3 per gallon probably isn't enough to offset the rising cost of food.
Phil Wahba | 4 min read
Rising Gas Prices Fuel a Jump in U.S. Consumer Costs

Rising Gas Prices Fuel a Jump in U.S. Consumer Costs

Gasoline prices in June rose by their highest rate in four months, fueling an overall rise in U.S. consumer prices.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Gas Prices, Health-Care Law Keep Small Businesses from Hiring

Gas Prices, Health-Care Law Keep Small Businesses from Hiring

While small-business owners are feeling slightly more optimistic about the economy, they aren't creating jobs, according to a new survey.
Catherine Clifford
Obama Talks Energy, Pain at the Pump

Obama Talks Energy, Pain at the Pump

With gas prices inching higher, the pressure is rising on Barack Obama to act. Here's his plan.
Diana Ransom | 3 min read