My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

gawker

Gawker Settles With Ex-Pro Wrestler Hulk Hogan for $31 Million
gawker

Gawker Settles With Ex-Pro Wrestler Hulk Hogan for $31 Million

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel said in May he helped fund the invasion of the privacy lawsuit filed by Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea.
Reuters | 2 min read
6 Lessons From the Demise of Gawker

6 Lessons From the Demise of Gawker

Gawker was crushed by a libel suit brought by Hulk Hogan and financed by Peter Thiel. Gawker founder Nick Denton is no victim; he did this to himself.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The company has been embroiled in an expensive legal battle with wrestler and entertainer Hulk Hogan, who is backed by wealthy investor Peter Thiel.
CNBC Staff | 1 min read
Peter Thiel on Gawker: 'If I Didn't Do Something, Nobody Would'

Peter Thiel on Gawker: 'If I Didn't Do Something, Nobody Would'

The billionaire Silicon Valley investor acknowledged that he secretly financed Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker Media in an effort to put the news website out of business.
Michelle Mark | 3 min read
Billionaire Peter Thiel Reportedly Backed Hulk Hogan's Gawker Lawsuit

Billionaire Peter Thiel Reportedly Backed Hulk Hogan's Gawker Lawsuit

Hogan in March won a $140 million jury verdict against Gawker in a privacy lawsuit stemming from a sex tape the site had published.
Reuters | 3 min read