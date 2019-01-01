There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Gay
LGBT
Marriage, taxes, and estate-planning have become easier. But equality may still be blamed for the income gap and financial stress.
'The business community, by and large, has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws are bad for our employees and bad for business.'
'The new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the values and principles that are at the core of PayPal's mission and culture,' CEO says.
Salesforce came in and pushed the governor of Georgia up against a wall over a anti-gay legislation, and this week, Apple, Google and Facebook are among the companies putting serious pressure on North Carolina's governor over anti-transgender laws.
Under the bill, faith-based groups could not be forced to hire or retain an employee whose beliefs run counter to the organization's.
More From This Topic
Disney
Pressure is building for governor to veto the legislation.
Civil Rights
Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
Franchises
The commercial features a boy coming out to his father using a McCafe cup.
Managing Employees
The Supreme Court ruling means that every company that employs workers has to revisit some policies and benefits.
Laws
Opponents of the controversial law say it could allow companies to deny services to gay people.
Legal
While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Marketing Strategies
Stereotypes can inadvertently prompt you to ignore important customer segments -- consumers who could become your top buyers.
LGBT
Today, the company has added transgender-related care to its health benefits, contributes money to gay rights causes and has featured a lesbian couple on a promotional website.
Free Markets
Tim Cook, in acknowledging his homosexuality, perpetuated a politically charged myth about gays in the workplace.
Politics
In our democracy everyone is free to advocate their views but it won't be free if you alienate your customers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?