GCC
Women Leaders
Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (BGCEL) in Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom's reception to (and aptitude for) change.
What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Anna Szonyi of AR Gallery + Studio shares her insights.
While the GCC is a small economy, some players in its leading sectors of healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, energy and power and real estate stand proudly on the global scene.
By drawing on lessons learned from other "clusters of innovation" such as those in smaller European countries or Singapore, we found that Kuwait has an opportunity to be strategically focused on areas of local strength.
Taking certain precautionary measures in governance control is extremely important for the integrity and future of a family business.
More From This Topic
Infographics
The Empowering the GCC digital workforce: Building adaptable skills in the digital era report found that the proportion of digital jobs GCC countries are particularly low- accounting for only 1.7% of the GCC workforce.
Growth Strategies
The UAE, until now a tax-free country, announced that Value-added tax (VAT) is to be introduced in 2018, which as a whole, will intensify price pressure and deteriorate margins, making price management more important than ever.
Green Energy
Business opportunities for entrepreneurs arise as renewable energies come under the spotlight in the GCC
Innovators
Qatar's hospitality sector is tilted towards serving the upper end of the market– more than half of the new hotels being planned over the next five years will be five star properties.
Ecommerce
The e-commerce boom in MENA continues, and there is documented growth in the aviation industry.
Innovators
How Moutaz Al Khayyat steered his four-year-old company, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting, into becoming one of Qatar's leading contracting companies.
Startups
Tejar Dubai graduate Rashed Harb takes to franchising Alouette Creperie as his first business
Ecommerce
P2P lending refers to the practice of investors lending money directly to borrowers without going through a financial intermediary such as a bank.
Salary
Competitive salary and benefits packages are among the most important factors for employee retention in the MENA region.
Startups
Dr. Maher Hakim of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar on what needs to be done to establish a culture of innovation entrepreneurship in the Arab world.
