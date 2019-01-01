My Queue

Redefining Perceptions: Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Saudi Arabia
Women Leaders

Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (BGCEL) in Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom's reception to (and aptitude for) change.
Tamara Pupic | 11 min read
Creative Pursuits: Anna Szonyi, Director, AR.Gallery + Studio

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Anna Szonyi of AR Gallery + Studio shares her insights.
Tamara Pupic | 4 min read
The Five Industry Sectors Keeping The GCC On The Global Map

While the GCC is a small economy, some players in its leading sectors of healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, energy and power and real estate stand proudly on the global scene.
Ziad Awad | 10 min read
Driving Opportunity: Three Recommendations To Help Spur Entrepreneurship In Kuwait

By drawing on lessons learned from other "clusters of innovation" such as those in smaller European countries or Singapore, we found that Kuwait has an opportunity to be strategically focused on areas of local strength.
Jared Willis | 5 min read
The How-To: Ensuring Integrity And Succession Planning In UAE's Family Businesses

Taking certain precautionary measures in governance control is extremely important for the integrity and future of a family business.
John Martin St. Valery | 6 min read

Infographic: LinkedIn And Strategy&'s Empowering The GCC Digital Workforce Study
Infographics

The Empowering the GCC digital workforce: Building adaptable skills in the digital era report found that the proportion of digital jobs GCC countries are particularly low- accounting for only 1.7% of the GCC workforce.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Redefining Pricing Strategies As GCC Gets Set To Welcome VAT
Growth Strategies

The UAE, until now a tax-free country, announced that Value-added tax (VAT) is to be introduced in 2018, which as a whole, will intensify price pressure and deteriorate margins, making price management more important than ever.
Lovrenc Kessler | 5 min read
A Bright Future For Sustainable Energy Technologies
Green Energy

Business opportunities for entrepreneurs arise as renewable energies come under the spotlight in the GCC
Dr. Andrea Masini | 8 min read
Katara Hospitality Chairman Sheikh Nawaf Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani Talks GCC Hospitality and Group's Plans
Innovators

Qatar's hospitality sector is tilted towards serving the upper end of the market– more than half of the new hotels being planned over the next five years will be five star properties.
Erika Widen | 14 min read
Infographic: E-commerce and Aviation
Ecommerce

The e-commerce boom in MENA continues, and there is documented growth in the aviation industry.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Engineering Success: Moutaz Al Khayyat, CEO, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting
Innovators

How Moutaz Al Khayyat steered his four-year-old company, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting, into becoming one of Qatar's leading contracting companies.
Aby Sam Thomas | 9 min read
Emirati 'Trep Rashed Harb's First Foray Into F&B
Startups

Tejar Dubai graduate Rashed Harb takes to franchising Alouette Creperie as his first business
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 5 min read
The Buzz About Beehive: Peer-To-Peer Lending Makes A GCC Entrance
Ecommerce

P2P lending refers to the practice of investors lending money directly to borrowers without going through a financial intermediary such as a bank.
Aby Sam Thomas | 6 min read
The 2015 MENA Salary Guide: The Compensation, The Benefits, And The Rates Of Satisfaction
Salary

Competitive salary and benefits packages are among the most important factors for employee retention in the MENA region.
Suhail Al-Masri | 5 min read
Three Necessary Factors To Establish A Qatari Silicon Valley
Startups

Dr. Maher Hakim of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar on what needs to be done to establish a culture of innovation entrepreneurship in the Arab world.
Dr. Maher Hakim | 6 min read