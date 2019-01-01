My Queue

Does Customer Data Privacy Actually Matter? It Should.
Big tech has lost the confidence of consumers but seems to be awakening to what a problem that is.
Keith Casey | 5 min read
Google Fined $57 Million, Howard Schultz Exploring Presidential Run and Spotify's 'Mute Artist' Feature (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Rachel England | 3 min read
Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity

Innoplexus is working on solutions in response to GDPR and other data privacy restrictions.
BizCast | 2 min read
We Need an Internet Bill of Rights

We cannot preserve the good things about the internet if all the bad things are left unchecked.
Monica Eaton-Cardone | 6 min read

Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World
Consumers are increasingly concerned about data privacy but willingly share their data with companies that have earned their trust.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Internet Users Worry About Online Privacy but Feel Powerless to Do Much About It
Consumers do enjoy the convenience of the apps they use but are individually overwhelmed when it comes to defending their privacy.
Brian Byer | 6 min read
Here's Why Your Inbox Is Filled With Privacy Policy Emails
Companies around the world have been scrambling to make sure they comply with new laws about what they're allowed to do with user data.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data
European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
The Very Strong Business Case for Complying With the World's Toughest Data Protection Regulation
The EU's General Data Protection Rule is likely to become the gold standard consumers watch for when deciding whom to trust with their data.
Ashwin Krishnan and Kristina Podnar | 8 min read
Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data
Use your own customer data about your customers to scale and grow.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
The EU's GDPR: 6 Things Online Business Owners and Marketers Can Do to Prepare
Did you know, for example, that cold-emailing, under GDPR, is effectively dead?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read