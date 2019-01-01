My Queue

Gen Next

Designing From Steel: Here's How Tarini Jindal Handa is Carving Her Niche

The third generation entrepreneur is the granddaughter of O.P Jindal, the founder of Jindal Group and the oldest daughter of Sajjan Jindal.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Balancing the Old and the New

Industrialist Akshaypat Singhania, fourth generation scion of the Singhania family talks about his plans of investing INR 100-crore in startups, and shaping the business
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
This Brother-Sister Duo are Mapping a Brighter Future for Their Legacy Run Business

With Gurumukh and Geetika entering the business, the Syska Group is aiming for greater heights.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"

Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams

As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read

How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture
Leadership

Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read