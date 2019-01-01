My Queue

Gen-Z

Smart Brands Won't Generalize When It Comes to Gen Z
Smart Brands Won't Generalize When It Comes to Gen Z

The more you increase the personalization of your marketing, the better your ads will perform. Think ... Oreo cookies.
Christine Alemany | 5 min read
41 Percent of Gen Z-ers Plan to Become Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Here's a look at Gen Z's goals surrounding money, work and legacy.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Gen Z Has Grand Ambitions for Homeownership

A recent Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate survey found strong interest among teens in one day purchasing the roof over their head.
Jen Marchetti | 4 min read
What the Data Tells Us About the Contemporary HR Director

Expect things to be done differently in the human resources as millennials move into management.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Gen Z Employees: The 5 Attributes You Need to Know

Millennials? So yesterday. In the next year, companies will focus their attention on recruiting the next generation.
Dan Schawbel | 5 min read

Why 'Gen Z' May Be More Entrepreneurial Than 'Gen Y'
Here are five important reasons why the younger generation may be more inclined to be the entrepreneurs of the near future.
Dan Schawbel | 6 min read