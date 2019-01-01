There are no Videos in your queue.
Gender
We know that women make only around 79 cents for every dollar that a man makes. What many people don't realize is how long this practice has been unlawful.
From Mary Tyler Moore to Shirley Chisholm, take a look at these trailblazing female voices.
These ladies deserve the spotlight.
Women entrepreneurs continue to face more hurdles than male entrepreneurs today.
A Facebook staffer said 'code written by women was rejected much more frequently than code written by their male colleagues.' Facebook says she's working with incomplete data.
More From This Topic
Google
The company pushes back on a Department of Labor report, and says it 'conducts rigorous, annual analyses' to make sure it adheres to equal pay practices.
Yahoo!
The lawsuit also claims former Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt 'intentionally hired and promoted women because of their gender.'
Emoji
Emoji should be open to all genders, nationalities and races, right?
Target
The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Women Leaders
The outspoken Indra Nooyi said as a matter of dignity these terms shouldn't be used in a professional setting.
Entrepreneur Network
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris says millenials want abolish gender marketing and start marketing to people like intelligent human beings.
Resignation
His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Microsoft
Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'
Income Inequality
The online retailer asked the SEC for permission to omit the issue from the annual ballot.
Women in Business
Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
