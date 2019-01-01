There are no Videos in your queue.
Gender Bias
'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
A study of keynote and featured speaker lineups at 18 major tech conferences over the last three years found a 1:4 male/female ratio.
In honor of International Women's Day, a contributor answers this (kind of antiquated) question yet again and offers some solutions.
Google recently removed gendered pronouns from Gmail's Smart Compose feature to avoid AI bias. The sentiment was genuine, but the approach missed the mark.
The lessons Marilyn Grabowski learned over 17 years in the 'male' world of construction just might strengthen your career, too.
Women Entrepreneurs
Until the industry offers all women in tech equal opportunity and representation, these six up-and-coming women can be great role models.
Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Ready For Anything
The abhorrent conduct of a few does not mean that your company should cancel all celebrations and keep employees from socializing.
Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
We need to remember that there are many forms of harassment, and not all of them are overtly sexual.
By failing to take into account how women are different, I believe that women are being set up for failure.
VC Funding
But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
One in five senior leaders is a woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
Discrimination
Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the founders, data scientists and researchers trying to make sure the algorithms that increasingly run our lives are free from bias.
