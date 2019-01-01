My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gender Bias

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
Bonnie Marcus | 7 min read
Getting More Women to Tech Conferences Starts with the Businesses That Send Them

Getting More Women to Tech Conferences Starts with the Businesses That Send Them

A study of keynote and featured speaker lineups at 18 major tech conferences over the last three years found a 1:4 male/female ratio.
Lin Classon | 5 min read
Let's Settle This Once and for All: 'Can You Be a Good Mom and an Entrepreneur?'

Let's Settle This Once and for All: 'Can You Be a Good Mom and an Entrepreneur?'

In honor of International Women's Day, a contributor answers this (kind of antiquated) question yet again and offers some solutions.
Katica Roy | 6 min read
Fellow Women in Tech: Where Do We Go From Here?

Fellow Women in Tech: Where Do We Go From Here?

Google recently removed gendered pronouns from Gmail's Smart Compose feature to avoid AI bias. The sentiment was genuine, but the approach missed the mark.
Heather Ames | 8 min read
7 Ways Women in Construction Can 'Pave the Way' in Their Male-Dominated Field

7 Ways Women in Construction Can 'Pave the Way' in Their Male-Dominated Field

The lessons Marilyn Grabowski learned over 17 years in the 'male' world of construction just might strengthen your career, too.
Marilyn Grabowski | 9 min read

More From This Topic

6 Inspiring Women Changing Tech and Business This New Year
Women Entrepreneurs

6 Inspiring Women Changing Tech and Business This New Year

Until the industry offers all women in tech equal opportunity and representation, these six up-and-coming women can be great role models.
Eran Halevy | 5 min read
3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM

3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM

Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
Company Holiday Party This Week? In the Era of #MeToo, Exercise ... Caution.
Ready For Anything

Company Holiday Party This Week? In the Era of #MeToo, Exercise ... Caution.

The abhorrent conduct of a few does not mean that your company should cancel all celebrations and keep employees from socializing.
Jay Starkman | 7 min read
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
Career Contessa | 7 min read
The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach

The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach

We need to remember that there are many forms of harassment, and not all of them are overtly sexual.
Anna Redmond | 5 min read
Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

By failing to take into account how women are different, I believe that women are being set up for failure.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide
VC Funding

Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide

But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
Lisa Schiffman | 8 min read
Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says

Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says

One in five senior leaders is a woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men
Discrimination

Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men

Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
These Entrepreneurs Are Taking on Bias in Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

These Entrepreneurs Are Taking on Bias in Artificial Intelligence

Meet the founders, data scientists and researchers trying to make sure the algorithms that increasingly run our lives are free from bias.
Liz Webber | 15+ min read