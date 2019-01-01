There are no Videos in your queue.
gender diversity
Workplace Diversity
The word diversity brings to mind a mix of genders, age groups, races, religions, languages and cultures at an organizational level, diversity also encompasses educational qualifications, skills, and experience levels
Gender Neutrality is what the brands are missing on, they must overcome this blockage gender-based marketing in order to grow
It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
Employ a strengths-based approach to diversity to improve your company as a whole.
Women are on track to become richer in coming decades. How they invest it will move markets.
Hiring Staff
Companies like Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter and others have recently announced their commitment towards gender diversity at workplaces
workplace inclusion
Educating employees about the gender equality is an important aspect of HR practices
It is the women workforce that brings the right amount of emotional maturity and intelligence to the company
Workplace Diversity
Parmesh Shahani, Head, Godrej India Culture Lab talks about gender diversity at workplaces
