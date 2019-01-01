My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

gender diversity

Importance of a Diverse Workforce in Logistic Industry
Workplace Diversity

Importance of a Diverse Workforce in Logistic Industry

The word diversity brings to mind a mix of genders, age groups, races, religions, languages and cultures at an organizational level, diversity also encompasses educational qualifications, skills, and experience levels
Abhishek Bansal | 3 min read
Rise above Gender Marketing: The Future is Gender Neutral

Rise above Gender Marketing: The Future is Gender Neutral

Gender Neutrality is what the brands are missing on, they must overcome this blockage gender-based marketing in order to grow
Jitendra Karsan | 4 min read
Road of Life is Not Always Straight

Road of Life is Not Always Straight

It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
Aashika Jain & Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
Don't Be the Next Headline: How to Implement Diversity Training the Right Way

Don't Be the Next Headline: How to Implement Diversity Training the Right Way

Employ a strengths-based approach to diversity to improve your company as a whole.
Srini Pillay | 7 min read
Women Invest Differently Than Men and Get Better Results

Women Invest Differently Than Men and Get Better Results

Women are on track to become richer in coming decades. How they invest it will move markets.
Pip Wilson | 4 min read

More From This Topic

7 Practical Ways to Reduce Bias in Your Hiring Process
Hiring Staff

7 Practical Ways to Reduce Bias in Your Hiring Process

Companies like Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter and others have recently announced their commitment towards gender diversity at workplaces
Payal Sondhi | 4 min read
How can Indian Companies Encourage LGBT Workplace Inclusion
workplace inclusion

How can Indian Companies Encourage LGBT Workplace Inclusion

Educating employees about the gender equality is an important aspect of HR practices
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How Can Indian Corporates Build a Gender Inclusive Workplace

How Can Indian Corporates Build a Gender Inclusive Workplace

It is the women workforce that brings the right amount of emotional maturity and intelligence to the company
Rajeev Bhardwaj | 4 min read
Is Culture and Gender Equality in India Still a Far Cry?
Workplace Diversity

Is Culture and Gender Equality in India Still a Far Cry?

Parmesh Shahani, Head, Godrej India Culture Lab talks about gender diversity at workplaces
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read