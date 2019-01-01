My Queue

Gender Gap

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It
Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It

Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
When It Comes to Equal Pay, Even Oscar-Winning Actresses Need Support From Their Male Colleagues

When It Comes to Equal Pay, Even Oscar-Winning Actresses Need Support From Their Male Colleagues

Did you read how Octavia Spencer recently called on LeBron James, and what they worked on together?
Leslie Vickrey | 7 min read
How Women Can Finally Bridge the Gender Gap in the C-Suite

How Women Can Finally Bridge the Gender Gap in the C-Suite

The C-suite may be the top, but the pipeline that will get young women there has plenty of leaks. What's your company doing to plug them?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
It's the Classroom, Dummy, Not the Conference Room

It's the Classroom, Dummy, Not the Conference Room

3 imperatives from a former Googler for bridging tech's gender gap much earlier than is typical.
Melissa Kaufman | 6 min read
Do Diversity and Inclusion Have to Be Overwhelming?

Do Diversity and Inclusion Have to Be Overwhelming?

In a word: Nope. To become more inclusive (without overhauling your whole organization), start with these four steps.
LaShana Lewis | 7 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways Women Can Close the Confidence Gap

3 Ways Women Can Close the Confidence Gap

To erase the gender pay gap, we first need to address the gender confidence gap. Here's how women can create space for themselves and others to advance.
Sona Jepsen | 5 min read
How Issues of Gender Equity Become Issues of Wealth Equity When It Comes to Startup Funding

How Issues of Gender Equity Become Issues of Wealth Equity When It Comes to Startup Funding

I would argue that all investments come down to the personal comfort level that the investor has with the founders.
Fran Dunaway | 5 min read
CEOs and the Importance of Talking About Gender Equity

CEOs and the Importance of Talking About Gender Equity

Here is a starter list for CEOs to discuss (or employees to ask).
Ellevate | 5 min read
Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing
Ready For Anything

Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing

There is no such thing as permanently achieving diversity.
Dinesh Paliwal | 7 min read
Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor

Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor

A new study finds women are less likely to be hired into manager-level jobs and are far less likely to be promoted into them.
Ellevate | 4 min read
It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Alyssa Rapp | 5 min read
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
Career Contessa | 7 min read
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
Ellevate | 4 min read
The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck

The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck

Women will not wait for men to pay them fair wages or for laws to come in place.
Aimee Tariq | 6 min read
How to Address Gender Inequity at Work

How to Address Gender Inequity at Work

Acknowledging gender inequity is the first step. Here is an action plan for what to do next.
Ellevate | 3 min read