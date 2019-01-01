There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Gender Gap
Artificial Intelligence
Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
Did you read how Octavia Spencer recently called on LeBron James, and what they worked on together?
The C-suite may be the top, but the pipeline that will get young women there has plenty of leaks. What's your company doing to plug them?
3 imperatives from a former Googler for bridging tech's gender gap much earlier than is typical.
In a word: Nope. To become more inclusive (without overhauling your whole organization), start with these four steps.
More From This Topic
To erase the gender pay gap, we first need to address the gender confidence gap. Here's how women can create space for themselves and others to advance.
I would argue that all investments come down to the personal comfort level that the investor has with the founders.
Here is a starter list for CEOs to discuss (or employees to ask).
A new study finds women are less likely to be hired into manager-level jobs and are far less likely to be promoted into them.
Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
Women will not wait for men to pay them fair wages or for laws to come in place.
Acknowledging gender inequity is the first step. Here is an action plan for what to do next.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?