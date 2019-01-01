My Queue

Gender Roles

Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

By failing to take into account how women are different, I believe that women are being set up for failure.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Women Invest Differently Than Men and Get Better Results

Women are on track to become richer in coming decades. How they invest it will move markets.
Pip Wilson | 4 min read
Getting to The Root of the Tech Industry's Gender Gap

A technology educator in Silicon Valley speaks from experience.
Anna Propas | 5 min read
To Increase Gender Diversity, We Need to Go Back to School

B-schools and companies need to stop confining discussions of gender to women-centric events and instead normalize gender diversity throughout their institutions.
Susan Duffy | 6 min read
15 Things Men Say That Get on Women's Nerves

There is a communications gap between men and women at least as large, and vexing to women, as the pay gap.
John Rampton | 8 min read

The Gender and Leadership Conversation Needs New Focus
Gender Differences

Employers need to train all leaders to take a more balanced approach, and leaders need to focus on improving their skills.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read
Are You Letting Your Business Get in the Way of Your Love Life?
Personal Development

Trained to believe the myth of company-building martyr, entrepreneurs put up false barriers to successful relationships.
Heather Gray | 6 min read
Google Proposal for 'Professional Women' Emoji Accepted
Emoji

Emoji should be open to all genders, nationalities and races, right?
David Murphy | 2 min read
The Boys' Club Perception Test
Gender Bias

Perception is not always reality and these questions could help you see something you might not want to see.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party
Microsoft

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner: I Never Think of Myself as a Female in Business
Shark Tank

The 'Queen of QVC' says it doesn't matter if you're a king or queen in business. It just matters that you rule.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Gender Roles Be Damned: This Startup CEO Quit His Job to Be a Better Dad
Gender Roles

Max Schireson says that, as a male CEO, he's never been asked how he balances being a father and running a company.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Lego to Release a 'Female Scientist' Mini-Figure Set
Lego

That's right: female Lego figurines will soon do more than shop and go to the beach.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
What Part Does Religion Play In Gender Roles at Work?
Faith

Executive women are still holding themselves back. The reason likely goes back thousands of years.
Sandi Krakowski | 8 min read
Fitting a Man Into an All-Female Office
Entrepreneurs

We explore the dynamics of bringing the first male employee into an all-female work environment.
Aliza Sherman | 3 min read