There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
General Mills
The Digest
Epic Provisions, owned by the food giant, took credit for creating a buffalo meat and dried fruit bar, but Native Americans have been eating it for hundreds of years. Another company also debuted a similar product years before.
Plus: Burger King combined a Whopper with a burrito.
General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Bowing to customer outrage, the food giant has done an about-face on its terms of service.
More From This Topic
Legal Issues
The American food manufacturer has made an unprecedented sneaky, (anti)social media move to keep itself out of court.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?