General Mills

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years
The Digest

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years

Epic Provisions, owned by the food giant, took credit for creating a buffalo meat and dried fruit bar, but Native Americans have been eating it for hundreds of years. Another company also debuted a similar product years before.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Burger King combined a Whopper with a burrito.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.

Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.

General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?

Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?

When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Corie Brown | 3 min read
OK, You Can Sue Us: General Mills Scraps Controversial Terms of Service Updates

OK, You Can Sue Us: General Mills Scraps Controversial Terms of Service Updates

Bowing to customer outrage, the food giant has done an about-face on its terms of service.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

Dislike: If You 'Like' General Mills on Facebook, You Can't Sue the Company
Legal Issues

Dislike: If You 'Like' General Mills on Facebook, You Can't Sue the Company

The American food manufacturer has made an unprecedented sneaky, (anti)social media move to keep itself out of court.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read