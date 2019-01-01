My Queue

General Motors

What the Chief Talent Officer of General Motors Learned From Jack Ma and Crazy Horse
What the Chief Talent Officer of General Motors Learned From Jack Ma and Crazy Horse

Michael Arena, Chief Talent Officer at General Motors, shares his thoughts on how to maximize any company's social capital.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs

A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
Brent Messenger | 4 min read
General Motors' Layoffs Present Ample Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Driverless cars are the future. From software to support production to algorithms to battery technology, companies like yours will be needed.
Per Bylund | 5 min read
For the Price of One Share of Stock, You Could Influence a Billion-Dollar Company

Individual shareholders can drive big changes when they are actively involved in corporate governance.
Jeff Cruttenden | 8 min read
GM's Autonomous Super Cruise Arrives This Fall

The feature, available first on the Cadillac CT6, will allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel and let the car steer itself on the highway.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show
Cars

From self-driving 'platforms' to notions of 'mobility,' this year's annual auto event reveals new priorities for manufacturers.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads
Self-Driving Cars

A fleet will soon roam the streets of greater Detroit.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Uber Partners with GM's Maven Car-sharing Program
Uber

The service will operate only in San Francisco for now.
Reuters | 2 min read
Costco Is Becoming One of the Best Places to Buy a Car Thanks to This Huge Perk
Costco

Costco has one major perk that traditional car dealerships lack: fixed prices.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
GM Sets Bolt Electric Car Price at $37,495
General Motors

The Bolt will have a driving range of 238 miles on a full charge, substantially more than any currently available electric vehicle at a similar price.
Reuters | 2 min read
GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3
Electric Cars

The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3, with a starting price for U.S. consumers of $37,500.
Reuters | 2 min read
GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington
General Motors

The service launched almost four months ago.
Reuters | 1 min read
Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle
Legal

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has filed a complaint in San Fracisco Superior Court against a man he says is falsely claiming a stake in the company.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
For 100 Years, General Motors Was All About Cars. Now, It's All About People.
General Motors

The big three Detroit auto maker is broadening its mission, which means the brand has to tell a new story.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
With New Partnership, GM to Offer Cheap Car Rentals to Lyft Drivers
Ridesharing Apps

The service will first rollout in Chicago.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read