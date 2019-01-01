My Queue

Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive
Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive

The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
FDA Grants 23andMe Approval to Sell Test for Rare Genetic Condition

FDA Grants 23andMe Approval to Sell Test for Rare Genetic Condition

It's a small but definite step towards 23andMe's goal of selling DNA kits again.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
In Taking Aim at 23andMe, Regulators Missed the Mark

In Taking Aim at 23andMe, Regulators Missed the Mark

The controversy over genetic-testing company 23andMe begs the question: Is knowledge really that dangerous?
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits

FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits

The Food and Drug Administration said the popular genetics testing kits are being sold without 'marketing clearance or approval.'
Karma Allen | 2 min read