Genetics

How to Know If You Have the Entrepreneur Gene (If it Even Exists)
Entrepreneurship

How to Know If You Have the Entrepreneur Gene (If it Even Exists)

Is entrepreneurship caused by nature or nurture? Not that it makes much difference once the bug bites.
Eyal Lifshitz | 5 min read
Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future

Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future

Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Are Entrepreneurs Born -- or Made? Research Says 'Born.' But There's a Catch.

Are Entrepreneurs Born -- or Made? Research Says 'Born.' But There's a Catch.

Intriguing finding: Identical twins have much higher rates of 'shared entrepreneurial tendencies' than do fraternal twins and the population at large.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
How Genetic Engineering Fixed My Stupid Back

How Genetic Engineering Fixed My Stupid Back

Decades worth of the genetic research helped create the treatments that finally cured my back.
Evan Dashevsky | 6 min read
New Study Reveals That 'Night Owls' May Have a Special Genetic Variant

New Study Reveals That 'Night Owls' May Have a Special Genetic Variant

Staying up late may not be your fault -- you were born that way.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

More From This Topic

A Bill Gates-Backed Gene Editing Startup Is Going Public
Biomedical Technology

A Bill Gates-Backed Gene Editing Startup Is Going Public

Editas Medicine is the first gene-editing medical technology company to file an IPO.
Claire Groden | 2 min read
Scientists and Ethicists Encourage Caution at Gene Summit
Genetics

Scientists and Ethicists Encourage Caution at Gene Summit

The effectiveness and safety of gene editing is still unknown.
Reuters | 2 min read
FDA Clears 23andMe to Provide (Some) Genetic Data to Customers
Personal Health

FDA Clears 23andMe to Provide (Some) Genetic Data to Customers

The startup can now market direct-to-consumer genetic tests that include carrier status, wellness trait and ancestry reports.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
New Research Shows DNA Can Be Altered by Trauma, Passed On to Offspring
Genetics

New Research Shows DNA Can Be Altered by Trauma, Passed On to Offspring

We pass down more than just height and eye color. Science has shown that we can pass down our environmental experiences through DNA.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs Within the Next 5 Years
Genetics

Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs Within the Next 5 Years

Get this: The renowned paleontologist who inspired 'Jurassic Park' is attempting to recreate dinosaurs by reversing the evolution of the modern-day chicken.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive
Genetic Testing

Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive

The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
23andMe's Database of Genetic Information Is Going to Make It Lots of Money
Genetics

23andMe's Database of Genetic Information Is Going to Make It Lots of Money

The company just announced a lucrative deal with the biotech firm Genetech, and says many similar deals are in the works.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Americans Are Living Longer Than Ever
Health

Americans Are Living Longer Than Ever

The average life expectancy for babies born in 2012 -- the latest year researched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- is a record-setting 78.8 years. Can Google eventually help double that number?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Google Wants to Build a Model of Perfect Human Health
Health

Google Wants to Build a Model of Perfect Human Health

Big data, meet genetic data. Baseline Study, a Google X project, will collect genetic information from volunteers in order to refine the detection and prevention of diseases.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Procrastinators: How to Fight Your Genes and Get Stuff Done Now
Procrastination

Procrastinators: How to Fight Your Genes and Get Stuff Done Now

Procrastination may be hereditary, but that doesn't get you off the hook: It's still possible to develop better habits and change your behavior.
Laura Entis | 8 min read