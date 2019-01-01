There are no Videos in your queue.
Genetics
Entrepreneurship
Is entrepreneurship caused by nature or nurture? Not that it makes much difference once the bug bites.
Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Intriguing finding: Identical twins have much higher rates of 'shared entrepreneurial tendencies' than do fraternal twins and the population at large.
Decades worth of the genetic research helped create the treatments that finally cured my back.
Staying up late may not be your fault -- you were born that way.
More From This Topic
Biomedical Technology
Editas Medicine is the first gene-editing medical technology company to file an IPO.
Genetics
The effectiveness and safety of gene editing is still unknown.
Personal Health
The startup can now market direct-to-consumer genetic tests that include carrier status, wellness trait and ancestry reports.
Genetics
We pass down more than just height and eye color. Science has shown that we can pass down our environmental experiences through DNA.
Genetics
Get this: The renowned paleontologist who inspired 'Jurassic Park' is attempting to recreate dinosaurs by reversing the evolution of the modern-day chicken.
Genetic Testing
The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Genetics
The company just announced a lucrative deal with the biotech firm Genetech, and says many similar deals are in the works.
Health
The average life expectancy for babies born in 2012 -- the latest year researched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- is a record-setting 78.8 years. Can Google eventually help double that number?
Health
Big data, meet genetic data. Baseline Study, a Google X project, will collect genetic information from volunteers in order to refine the detection and prevention of diseases.
Procrastination
Procrastination may be hereditary, but that doesn't get you off the hook: It's still possible to develop better habits and change your behavior.
