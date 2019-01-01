My Queue

Ken Burns on the Process That Geniuses Like Steve Jobs Use to Achieve Success
The filmmaker and this year's Ken Burns American Heritage Prize recipient, Dr. N. Scott Momaday, discuss applying genius and passion to goals that matter.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
5 Brain Training Techniques to Cultivate Your Creative Genius

Brain science reveals creativity is just as much a skill you can develop as it is a gift to be thankful for.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Geek Builds His Own iPhone Using Chinese Market Parts

You really can build your own iPhone with a little patience and a trip to Shenzhen, China.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
I'm a Huge Prince Fan and Went to Parties at Paisley Park. But Now I Understand How Perfect an Entrepreneur He Was.

We had visibility to Prince's business, because he had scale. But the important work he did was done quietly, just like the entrepreneurs in your community.
Mary Deelsnyder | 8 min read
Model Yourself After Prince -- Introverted, Talented, Hard-Working and Giving -- for the Best in Business and Life

One of our greatest modern artists might be gone, but he left many examples of how to conduct yourself if you want to be truly successful.
Brian T. Edmondson | 6 min read

Happy Birthday, Albert Einstein! 12 Incredible Things You Never Knew About the Iconic Scientist.
Born March 14, 1879, the German-born scientist was one of the most significant individuals of the 20th century.
Charles Clark | 5 min read
Genius Co-Founder Reveals His 'Aha' Moment
Tom Lehman never saw himself as a coder. Nevertheless, he went on to launch the Brooklyn-based annotation platform.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Beyond Code: The Co-Founder of Genius Explains What Every Internet Project Needs Now
Think carefully: Is this relevant?
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
Bring Out Your Inner Genius and Exercise That Creative Muscle
Don't listen to the myth that only a select few can be creative geniuses.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
How Genius Picked Its Headquarters' New 'Hood'
The founders of Genius did much more than scour for the next hot, trendy area.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read