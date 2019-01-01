My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

gente tóxica

¿Alguien te cae muy mal? Aquí van 11 formas en las que las personas exitosas manejan a la gente tóxica
Vida emprendedora

¿Alguien te cae muy mal? Aquí van 11 formas en las que las personas exitosas manejan a la gente tóxica

De vez en cuando, a todos nos toca interactuar con gente que no nos cae bien, así que prepárate para la próxima vez que tengas que hacerlo.
Deep Patel | 10 min read
12 formas en las que la gente exitosa maneja a las personas tóxicas

12 formas en las que la gente exitosa maneja a las personas tóxicas

Para lidiar con la gente tóxica de manera efectiva necesitas tener un enfoque que te permita controlar lo que puedes y eliminar lo que no puedes.
Travis Bradberry | 10 min read