My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Geolocation

Geospatial Technology Trends to Watch In 2019
Technology

Geospatial Technology Trends to Watch In 2019

Is there a smart city coming near you?
Eran Halevy | 5 min read
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything

9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything

IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Nathan Sinnott | 7 min read
3 Ways to Use Geolocation to Increase Revenue

3 Ways to Use Geolocation to Increase Revenue

Location-based features in mobile apps are increasingly appealing to young consumers. Just look at Pokémon GO.
Anthony Nicalo | 5 min read
Leveraging Location: Tips for Effective Geotargeting

Leveraging Location: Tips for Effective Geotargeting

Email marketers have more options than ever to drive in-store traffic and boost online sales.
Seamas Egan | 3 min read
Visual Marketing and the Future of Geolocation

Visual Marketing and the Future of Geolocation

Be prepared for the future of personalized marketing through geolocation.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Student Loses Facebook Internship After Highlighting Major Privacy Flaw in Messenger
Facebook

Student Loses Facebook Internship After Highlighting Major Privacy Flaw in Messenger

Aran Khanna's Marauder's Map plugin showed the location of Facebook Messenger users, accurate to within a meter.
Rob Price | 4 min read
3 Amazing Technologies That Could Be Part of Your New Smartphone
Smartphones

3 Amazing Technologies That Could Be Part of Your New Smartphone

From being able to diagnose skin conditions to knowing your location down to the centimeter, the computer in your pocket is only going to get more and more mindboggling.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
This Free App Promises to Build You the Perfect Party Playlist
Music

This Free App Promises to Build You the Perfect Party Playlist

DJ-51 analyzes the Spotify accounts of your guests to play songs that don't harsh anyone's mellow.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
'Smart Mannequins' Are Watching You, and Sending You Photos
Retailers

'Smart Mannequins' Are Watching You, and Sending You Photos

In a bid to lure shoppers away from the Internet and back into brick-and-mortar stores, retailers are giving mannequins a high-tech upgrade.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal
Apple

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers
Technology

This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers

Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube
Funding

Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube

In a push to become a household name, the online rewards company just raised $60 million in funding and made Fandago's Chuck Davis its new CEO.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving
Marketing

Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving

No, we're not talking about traditional radio advertisements.
2 min read
Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter
Entrepreneurs

Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter

Startup offers a turnkey platform to add new geolocation functionality to apps and mobile devices.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers
Marketing

How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers

Some real-world examples of how companies have successfully used these tactics and how you can too.
Jeanne Hopkins and Jamie Turner | 5 min read