My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

George Lucas

10 George Lucas Quotes to Help You Follow Your Dreams and Pursue Your Passion
Inspirational Quotes

10 George Lucas Quotes to Help You Follow Your Dreams and Pursue Your Passion

For inspiration, here's some advice from the famous Star Wars creator.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
May the Force Be With You: 5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From the 'Star Wars' Franchise

May the Force Be With You: 5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From the 'Star Wars' Franchise

You just might view "The Last Jedi" a little differently.
Rachel Hentsch | 7 min read
Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum

Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum

The gallery will be surrounded by museums in LA's Exposition Park.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech

Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech

Like the visionary who brought us the Star Wars trilogy and revolutionized film, Ellison's influence ranges far and is certain to persist.
Jason Wesbecher | 3 min read