George Whitesides

Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space
Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read