Gesture

Here's What Oculus Just Revealed at Its Much-Anticipated Press Event
Oculus VR

Big news about partnerships and hand controllers, but still no word on a release date or a concrete price point.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures

Microsoft's research division released a video that stars a motion-sensing mechanical keyboard prototype.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Samsung's Gesture-Operated TVs May Soon Switch On Your Living Room Lights

How's this for an 'Internet of Things' -- a new crop of Samsung television sets may soon allow for gestural operation of other nearby devices, too.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read