Startup de la semana

¡No rentes un un local por presentimiento! Ellos te ayudan a tener la mejor ubicación

Atrás quedaron los tiempos de rentar un local por presentimiento. Hoy es posible medir el impacto que genera una buena ubicación gracias a las retail analytics de la empresa Getin.
Arianna Jiménez Pérez | 6 min read