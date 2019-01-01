My Queue

VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps
Europe's largest automaker will this month unveil a new business strategy aimed at improving accountability and speeding up model development, with greater investments in electric cars, new technologies and mobility services among the key elements, company sources have said.
Reuters | 3 min read
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Instagram adds new tools for businesses.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Uber Competitor to Give Customers Up to $100 in Trip Credit for Surge Pricing

Gett, the ridesharing underdog, is going after its larger competitors in the war to win the prized New York City market.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
From Rides to Eats, Uber Launches New Food-Delivery Service

The ride-hailing tech company that has been growing at astronomical rates around the world is promising 10-minute food delivery in New York City and Chicago.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Uber Competitor Gett Adds New Delivery Categories in 32 Cities Around the World

With 20,000 drivers from New York to London to Moscow, the Gett transportation network will start delivering goods and services in July.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read

Uber Competitor Makes Aggressive Push in NYC With $10 Flat Fares
Transportation technology company Gett is doing its best to undercut the San Francisco-based ridesharing giant.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read