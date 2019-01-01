My Queue

Getting Fired

Managing Employees

How to Fire Your Best Friend

Be direct. Be quick. And if they are still talking to you, help them find a new job.
Levi King | 5 min read
An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work

These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
How I Rebooted My Career After Getting Fired -- Twice

People told me it was over. I didn't listen.
Sallie Krawcheck | 5 min read
If You Just Got Fired, This Entrepreneur Has a Message For You

Jessica Abo sits down with Melissa Ben-Ishay, the president and chief product officer of the popular cupcake company Baked by Melissa.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
If You Don't Want to Be Fired From Your Startup, Founders Should Remember These 3 Things

Not being in alignment with your board can cause troubles even founders can't manage
Clint Korver | 6 min read

3 Lessons I've Learned After Being Fired 3 Times
Getting Fired

Little else stokes the entrepreneurial fire hotter than being laid off by an incompetent boss who gets a bonus for reducing costs.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Killing Bill: The Demise of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News
Getting Fired

When one of the most powerful men in media gets fired, it proves that everyone is expendable.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You
Failure

Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
What It's Really Like To Get Fired
Getting Fired

How my rise to the top of the corporate world came down crashing and burning.
Steve Eakin | 6 min read
How to Search Your Soul to Get Through a Crisis
Growth Strategies

When things go wrong, we look around for whom to blame. Often, we could benefit from a mirror.
Lindsay Broder | 4 min read