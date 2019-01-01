There are no Videos in your queue.
Getting Fired
Managing Employees
Be direct. Be quick. And if they are still talking to you, help them find a new job.
These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
People told me it was over. I didn't listen.
Jessica Abo sits down with Melissa Ben-Ishay, the president and chief product officer of the popular cupcake company Baked by Melissa.
Not being in alignment with your board can cause troubles even founders can't manage
Getting Fired
Little else stokes the entrepreneurial fire hotter than being laid off by an incompetent boss who gets a bonus for reducing costs.
Getting Fired
When one of the most powerful men in media gets fired, it proves that everyone is expendable.
Failure
Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Getting Fired
How my rise to the top of the corporate world came down crashing and burning.
Growth Strategies
When things go wrong, we look around for whom to blame. Often, we could benefit from a mirror.
