Getting paid

Starting out as a consultant, freelancer or entrepreneur can be daunting: The pickings are slim. But as businesspeople build up their clientele, they can start to be choosier about what projects they take on.
Mike Michalowicz, author of The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, explains the critical elements of an effective collections policy. He shares his best tips to make it clear and easier for clients to pay you faster. Part of our Coaches Corner series.
Mike Michalowicz, author of The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, on when and how business owners should take a paycheck. His advice: Make it a percentage of your revenue but also consider how efficiently you run your business. Part of our Coaches Corner series.