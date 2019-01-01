My Queue

Getting Publicity

How to Tell Stories the Media Won't Ignore
Getting Publicity

How to Tell Stories the Media Won't Ignore

Good press is born of drama and conflict, struggle and victory. When you conceive your publicity pitch, make it epic.
Sharon Bolt | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need

5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need

Understanding and working with the requirements of journalists covering your industry will go a long way toward increasing your company's visibility.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
A 5-Step Checklist to Maximize Press Coverage for Your Business

A 5-Step Checklist to Maximize Press Coverage for Your Business

You're doing PR all wrong. The good news: It isn't hard to start doing it right, and it might even cost less than you think.
Ryan Erskine | 7 min read
Here's How Facebook Has Reduced the Need to Pay for PR

Here's How Facebook Has Reduced the Need to Pay for PR

Facebook news and advertising enables companies to do for themselves much, but not all, of what they have customarily hired public relations firms to accomplish.
Greg Shugar | 7 min read
5 Moves to Get Your Startup Featured in Major Media Publications

5 Moves to Get Your Startup Featured in Major Media Publications

Think that a feature story on your brand is a pipe dream? Here's how to make the dream come true.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read

More From This Topic

8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media
Media Coverage

8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media

Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
Craig Corbett | 10 min read
How to Get Noticed in Today's Crowded Business Environment
Marketing

How to Get Noticed in Today's Crowded Business Environment

Just because the business world is changing doesn't mean you should look to some tried-and-true tactics to stand out.
Karen Mishra | 3 min read
Reporters Don't Take Orders and Other PR Truths
Public Relations

Reporters Don't Take Orders and Other PR Truths

Getting media attention is a challenge. Dictating the result if you succeed is impossible.
Adam Fine | 6 min read
5 Ways to Generate Publicity for Your Company
Getting Publicity

5 Ways to Generate Publicity for Your Company

You need a story to tell and be available to tell it whenever a journalist is willing to listen.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
The 'When' and 'How' of Using PR Correctly
Ask the Expert

The 'When' and 'How' of Using PR Correctly

Publicity is a great way to market your business and build brand awareness for those with not a lot of cash on hand.
Lindsey Groepper | 2 min read
5 Tips on How to Pitch Your Startup to Get the Press You Need
Press Coverage

5 Tips on How to Pitch Your Startup to Get the Press You Need

Journalists from the prominent tech pubs Mashable, ReWrite, TheNextWeb and Next Vibes offer valuable advice.
Jerrid Grimm | 5 min read
6 Ways to Bootstrap the PR Your Startup Needs But Can't Afford
Public Relations

6 Ways to Bootstrap the PR Your Startup Needs But Can't Afford

No matter how great your idea, it's going nowhere until people have heard about.
Elliot Tomaeno | 4 min read
4 Alternative Metrics to Evaluate Your PR Campaign's Success
Public Relations

4 Alternative Metrics to Evaluate Your PR Campaign's Success

We've moved oh so far since the days of limited information about PR placements.
Mel Carson | 4 min read
5 Tools to Fuel Your Company's PR Machine
Public Relations

5 Tools to Fuel Your Company's PR Machine

Mobile and web innovations can make managing public relations in the digital age faster and easier.
David Gerzof-Richard | 4 min read
5 Ways Besides Social Media to Get Publicity for Your Family Business
Publicity

5 Ways Besides Social Media to Get Publicity for Your Family Business

There is no underestimating the business importance of your web presence but TV, radio and newspapers remain relevant and accessible.
Daphne Mallory | 4 min read