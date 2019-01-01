There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Getting Publicity
Getting Publicity
Good press is born of drama and conflict, struggle and victory. When you conceive your publicity pitch, make it epic.
Understanding and working with the requirements of journalists covering your industry will go a long way toward increasing your company's visibility.
You're doing PR all wrong. The good news: It isn't hard to start doing it right, and it might even cost less than you think.
Facebook news and advertising enables companies to do for themselves much, but not all, of what they have customarily hired public relations firms to accomplish.
Think that a feature story on your brand is a pipe dream? Here's how to make the dream come true.
More From This Topic
Media Coverage
Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
Marketing
Just because the business world is changing doesn't mean you should look to some tried-and-true tactics to stand out.
Public Relations
Getting media attention is a challenge. Dictating the result if you succeed is impossible.
Getting Publicity
You need a story to tell and be available to tell it whenever a journalist is willing to listen.
Ask the Expert
Publicity is a great way to market your business and build brand awareness for those with not a lot of cash on hand.
Press Coverage
Journalists from the prominent tech pubs Mashable, ReWrite, TheNextWeb and Next Vibes offer valuable advice.
Public Relations
No matter how great your idea, it's going nowhere until people have heard about.
Public Relations
We've moved oh so far since the days of limited information about PR placements.
Public Relations
Mobile and web innovations can make managing public relations in the digital age faster and easier.
Publicity
There is no underestimating the business importance of your web presence but TV, radio and newspapers remain relevant and accessible.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?