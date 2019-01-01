There are no Videos in your queue.
Getting Things Done
The only measure of an entrepreneur that really matters is how much they get done.
If you get enough done, some of it is going to be great.
Try, fail, learn, repeat. It's not fast but it gets you there sooner than not starting until you're 'ready'.
Nobody cares how busy you are, they only care what you get done.
The only force that can end inertia and set us in motion toward our dreams is volition.
