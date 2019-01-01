My Queue

Putting Your Spirit Into Ghostwritten Work
Putting Your Spirit Into Ghostwritten Work

It's fine to hire a ghostwriter to tell your story, but make sure your voice isn't left out.
Craig Corbett | 10 min read
The Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Ghostwriting

Save time -- but spend lots of cash -- getting someone to write your book for you.
Tucker Max | 15+ min read