Gift Certificates

Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire
Jason Wolfe's leading e-tail venture, GiftCards.com, took shape while he was living in his car and teaching himself to code with books checked out of the library.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Why I Decided to Take the Money and Sell My Startup

The founder of 2-year-old digital card startup GiftZip.com decided to sell to gift-card behemoth SVM. He shares his views on the dangers of not doing the math.
Sam Hogg | 5 min read
Raising Cash from Customers to Fund Growth

How a small Pittsburgh company uses presales to source expansion capital.
Eileen P. Gunn | 5 min read