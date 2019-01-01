There are no Videos in your queue.
Gift-giving
A small gift is a thoughtful way of telling someone you work or do business with that you appreciate them.
To give or not to give? That is the question you should have answered by now.
Gift-giving can be tricky. We asked six entrepreneurs what they're gifting employees this season.
Unless you're the 1 percent of the 1 percent, you're probably not going to buy any of these items. But that doesn't mean you can't digitally window shop.
More From This Topic
Gifts
Business gifting can be highly effective, but if done incorrectly, it can hurt your brand.
Growth
To grow its business, the CEO of the wedding-registry website added new services -- and gave them away for free.
Business Gifts
To leave a lasting impression, give a gift at an unexpected time of year. Valentine's Day, anyone?
Etiquette
A recycled gift, selected with great care and given with a generous heart, will be received with a smile -- so long as only you know it's recycled.
Gifts
You can't give the entrepreneur in your life the gift of time this holiday. But you can give one of these cool, techie gadgets.
Gift-giving
Exchanging gifts with co-workers is a pleasant custom that many people find very stressful.
Gifts
Forget generic gifts for your professional colleagues and consider one of these gestures, which will be better received.
Holidays
These five steps will help you and your employees navigate the busy and often stressful times of the holiday season.
Entrepreneur Network
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo talks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge about how to buy for the guy you love.
Entrepreneur Network
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo talks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge about how you can avoid the tired old cliché gifts for your newlywed friends.
