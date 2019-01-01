There are no Videos in your queue.
Gifts
Thanks, internet, for offering up these companies' innovative products, passionate founders and ethical missions!
A new survey reveals the three biggest reasons why your gift was a loser.
The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
Work to achieve product-market fit for gift giving.
After struggling for years, an entrepreneur finally splurged -- and it pushed her to work harder.
More From This Topic
Small Business Heroes
If you can't afford to give your employees a raise, these options might help you make sure they feel appreciated.
Ready For Anything
Gift-giving can be tricky. We asked six entrepreneurs what they're gifting employees this season.
Holidays
What to look for in a gifting vendor if you're not sure where to start.
Thanking
There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Holidays
Giving gifts is perhaps the most stressful act of love. A good list helps a lot.
Gifts
The holidays are a great time to connect with clients and show your appreciation for their business
Gifts
For those who have no idea what to give someone, think about their dog.
Holidays
It isn't easy finding the right present for the person who signs the checks. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Holidays
Check out our picks prefect for the global-circling hustler in your life.
Holidays
These luxury items will surprise your high-roller friends this holiday season.
