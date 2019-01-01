My Queue

Gifts

So, You Waited 'Til the Last Minute? 15 Great Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Entrepreneur.
So, You Waited 'Til the Last Minute? 15 Great Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Entrepreneur.

Thanks, internet, for offering up these companies' innovative products, passionate founders and ethical missions!
Michele Romanow | 9 min read
Uh-oh: What If Your Employees Don't Like Your Holiday Gift? Here's How to Avoid That Fate.

A new survey reveals the three biggest reasons why your gift was a loser.
Hani Goldstein | 5 min read
Bill Gates's Top 5 Books to Read and Gift This Year

The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
4 Cool Gifts for Tech Geeks for the Holiday Season

Work to achieve product-market fit for gift giving.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
A $20,000 Watch That Tells More Than Time

After struggling for years, an entrepreneur finally splurged -- and it pushed her to work harder.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read

12 Great Ways to Reward Awesome Employees Without Breaking the Bank
Small Business Heroes

If you can't afford to give your employees a raise, these options might help you make sure they feel appreciated.
Jonathan Long | 7 min read
Holiday Gift Guide: What to Give Your Team Members
Ready For Anything

Gift-giving can be tricky. We asked six entrepreneurs what they're gifting employees this season.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
A Business's Guide to Corporate Gifting
Holidays

What to look for in a gifting vendor if you're not sure where to start.
Ron Mancini | 5 min read
Ways to Say Thanks
Thanking

There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
18 Unique Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List
Holidays

Giving gifts is perhaps the most stressful act of love. A good list helps a lot.
Serenity Gibbons | 9 min read
Do's and Don'ts for Client Gifts Over the Holidays
Gifts

The holidays are a great time to connect with clients and show your appreciation for their business
James Harris | 5 min read
9 Gifts to Give the Dog-Loving Entrepreneurs In Your Life
Gifts

For those who have no idea what to give someone, think about their dog.
This Dog's Life | 7 min read
10 Great Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boss
Holidays

It isn't easy finding the right present for the person who signs the checks. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
13 Amazing Travel Gift Ideas for Entrepreneurs Who Never Stop
Holidays

Check out our picks prefect for the global-circling hustler in your life.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
14 of the Most Ridiculous Luxury Gifts to Spend Your Money On
Holidays

These luxury items will surprise your high-roller friends this holiday season.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read