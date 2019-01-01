My Queue

5 Tips for Finding and Managing the Right Freelancer
Hiring a freelancer allows you to reap the benefits of a unique pool of talent.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Want to Improve Your Company's Diversity? Go Remote.

Look at a candidate's work first. Delay the face-to-face interview until later, to avoid age, gender or ethnic bias.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
17 Side Jobs That Don't Require a Desk or a Screen

Find out how to make extra money outside your 9-to-5.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

You know how to do something people would hire you for, but only if they know you are available.
R.L. Adams | 15+ min read

How to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Career
This class will empower you to discover where your true talents lie and monetize those skills as a freelancer.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
5 Ways to Make a Steady Freelance Income
Want a lucrative side hustle? Here's how to make it happen.
Entrepreneur Store | 5 min read
10 Lucrative Side Gigs for Millennials Looking to Earn Extra Money
A great way to earn extra cash and find fulfillment is to start a side business. Here are some great ideas to get you started.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
How to Build Your Own Career as a Freelancer
'Command the Fees You Deserve With Ilise Benun' is your guide to becoming a freelancer this year.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
It's Way Past Time to Get Over These 3 Stereotypes About Freelance Workers
You may be under some misconceptions about the freelance economy. The truth is independent contractors can help you reach your corporate goals.
Tiffany Delmore | 6 min read
7 Lucrative Side Hustles
The right freelance gig can be a lucrative way to pad your salary and bring in a little extra every month.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
10 of the Highest-Paying Gig Economy Jobs of 2019
Thinking about joining the gig economy? Here are some of the highest-paying jobs.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
5 New Ways to Make Money in the Freelance Economy
Freelancing has become so common that freelancers are themselves a large market.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary
The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.
John Rampton | 12 min read
32 Proven Ways to Make Money Fast
Some day you won't have to worry about rent money and credit card debt. In the meantime, you have to take control of your financial situation.
R.L. Adams | 15+ min read