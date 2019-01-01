There are no Videos in your queue.
Gig Workers
Freelancers
Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.
A report published today gave software development, design and writing top billing, in part because of their above-average pay levels.
Just be sure to treat those gig workers right because, with employment at a historic high, it's not uncommon for recruiters to poach workers from competitors.
Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Ready For Anything
Considering that 1 in 3 workers today are freelancers, you're probably managing one or more of them now or will be soon.
Solopreneur
With the right tools and mindset, any solopreneur can earn a six-figure salary.
Gig Workers
A contributor argues that Uber drivers and Grubhub delivery personnel deserve the same wage guarantees and other benefits as full-time employees
Freelancers
The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
B2B Commerce
Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
Freelancers
The next generation of freelancers will have careers, not just gigs.
Legal Issues
Freelancers are not subject to traditional worker protection and accountability laws, and operate largely outside the social safety net.
Outsourcing
Large corporations may employ huge numbers, but the reality is that small businesses collectively have a lot of power. By banding together to create strong networks of innovation and competition, entrepreneurs can positively impact the American economy.
Introverts
Introverts are naturally good at structuring their own time and don't get stir crazy working at home.
