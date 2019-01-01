My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gig Workers

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'
Freelancers

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.
John Rampton | 12 min read
The Top 10 Side Gigs for 2019 (Infographic)

The Top 10 Side Gigs for 2019 (Infographic)

A report published today gave software development, design and writing top billing, in part because of their above-average pay levels.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Capitalize on the Rise of the Contingent Workforce to Push Strategic Projects Over the Finish Line

Capitalize on the Rise of the Contingent Workforce to Push Strategic Projects Over the Finish Line

Just be sure to treat those gig workers right because, with employment at a historic high, it's not uncommon for recruiters to poach workers from competitors.
Peter Limone | 5 min read
Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal

Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Brent Messenger | 5 min read

More From This Topic

'Don't Try to Herd Cats' -- and 4 Other Leadership Tips for the Gig Economy
Ready For Anything

'Don't Try to Herd Cats' -- and 4 Other Leadership Tips for the Gig Economy

Considering that 1 in 3 workers today are freelancers, you're probably managing one or more of them now or will be soon.
Richard Burns | 8 min read
How Stylists, Dog Walkers and More Are Making Six Figures -- and What You Can Learn From Them
Solopreneur

How Stylists, Dog Walkers and More Are Making Six Figures -- and What You Can Learn From Them

With the right tools and mindset, any solopreneur can earn a six-figure salary.
Chinwe Onyeagoro | 6 min read
The Gig Economy Is Growing -- But Where Is It Headed?
Gig Workers

The Gig Economy Is Growing -- But Where Is It Headed?

A contributor argues that Uber drivers and Grubhub delivery personnel deserve the same wage guarantees and other benefits as full-time employees
Scott Absher | 6 min read
The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering
Freelancers

The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering

The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People
Ready For Anything

The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People

Employers must embrace remote workers by understanding their needs.
Karen Lachtanski | 5 min read
Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map
B2B Commerce

Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map

Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
Today's Gig Economy Treats Workers as Expendable Cogs in the Machine, but That's About to Change
Freelancers

Today's Gig Economy Treats Workers as Expendable Cogs in the Machine, but That's About to Change

The next generation of freelancers will have careers, not just gigs.
Kristel Kruustük | 6 min read
How the Gig Economy Hurts Workers and Consumers
Legal Issues

How the Gig Economy Hurts Workers and Consumers

Freelancers are not subject to traditional worker protection and accountability laws, and operate largely outside the social safety net.
Andje M. Medina and Craig M. Peters | 7 min read
How America-First Entrepreneurs Can Combat the Effects of Outsourcing
Outsourcing

How America-First Entrepreneurs Can Combat the Effects of Outsourcing

Large corporations may employ huge numbers, but the reality is that small businesses collectively have a lot of power. By banding together to create strong networks of innovation and competition, entrepreneurs can positively impact the American economy.
Mark Minevich | 7 min read
Why Freelancing Is Perfect for Introverts
Introverts

Why Freelancing Is Perfect for Introverts

Introverts are naturally good at structuring their own time and don't get stir crazy working at home.
John Rampton | 6 min read