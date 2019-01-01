My Queue

gilt

How the Recession Affected Entrepreneur Financing In the Best Way Possible
Retail Businesses

The recession is why flash sale sites are old news, online-only stores are opening brick-and-mortars and why luxury brands now forgo exclusivity.
Tracey Wallace | 6 min read
Why the Owner of Saks Fifth Avenue Is Buying Gilt

The acquisition is principally aimed at turning the discount Saks Off Fifth chain into an ecommerce powerhouse.
Phil Wahba | 3 min read
Once Valued at $1 Billion, Gilt Is Reportedly on the Block for $250 Million

The fashion ecommerce site is said to be in advanced talks with Saks Fifth Avenue's parent company.
Leena Rao | 2 min read