Girl Scouts
The Girl Scouts teaches young women how to take risks and be entrepreneurial.
The lawsuit argues that the Boy Scouts' decision to drop 'boy' from its name and recruit girls erodes the Girl Scouts brand.
Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Girl Scouts
The venerable institution teams with Dell and Visa to broaden digital program.
Lessons
While not all of us were lucky enough to be Girl Scouts, there's still time to build those skills in the trenches.
Crowdfunding
The Western Washington state chapter of the youth organization has piggy-backed on growing awareness and acceptance of what it means to be transgender.
Sales Strategies
Those little entrepreneurs have been on to something for decades. Apply these sweet lessons to your business.
Sales Strategies
A Girl Scouts executive called the cookie sales program 'the No. 1 business development program for girls in the country.'
Marketing
The success of the Girl Scouts' selling diet-busting boxes of cookies, year after year for generations, rates as one of the best marketing programs ever.
Girl Scouts
After nearly 100 years in the cookie business, the Girl Scouts are still updating their offerings to fit market trends.
Young Entrepreneur
Troops will soon be able to hone their entrepreneurial skills on the Internet.
Young Entrepreneur
Katie Francis sold 21,477 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year. Here's what she can teach you about entrepreneurship.
Young Entrepreneur
Katie Francis of Oklahoma City broke the national record, selling more than 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in seven weeks. Her secret? Commitment.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
