My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Girls who code

Want to Achieve Big Goals? The First Step Is to Get Comfortable With Failure.
Open Every Door

Want to Achieve Big Goals? The First Step Is to Get Comfortable With Failure.

Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani shares what she has learned about disrupting power in politics and Silicon Valley.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech

Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech

Damore wrote in his infamous Google memo that women are not suited for tech. Women in tech have a lot to say in reply.
Sce Pike | 9 min read
This Woman Is Waging a Quiet War on Tech's Gender Gap

This Woman Is Waging a Quiet War on Tech's Gender Gap

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani is partnering with big Silicon Valley companies to teach young girls to love computer science.
Michal Lev-Ram | 4 min read
Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.

Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.

The world's most business-savvy doll shares advice with the help of real-world female CEOs in a Twitter chat today.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read