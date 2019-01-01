There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Giveaways
Low-Cost Marketing
But follow some simple strategies to make sure it hits your target audience and multiplies the number of leads.
Craft a prize that attracts your perfect customer and builds a buzz with influencers.
Don't let your day job or lack of capital stop you from finding and testing a business idea. Here's how.
Handing out free stuff at your next trade show isn't likely to close any deals. Invest instead in training and bringing the right people to represent your business.
No PokéStop? No problem. All you need is your smartphone and a bit of creativity.
More From This Topic
Chipotle
The burrito eatery's executives said Wednesday that the free food offers have been helping to drive traffic in the wake of two E. coli outbreaks that have sent the chain's sales plunging.
Marketing Strategies
Internet marketing is a vital part of today's marketing strategies, but it's not the only part.
Social Media
The uptick was due to three easy steps that won't cost you much at all.
Ice Cream
Get a free kiddie ice cream at Häagen-Dazs on May 12, with new artisan flavors Chocolate Caramelized Oat and Banana Rum Jam.
Breakfast
The fast-food chain has been engaged in a not-so-secret battle with McDonald's to win more breakfast customers.
Giveaways
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Dairy Queen
DQ is one of a number of chains that host an ice-cream giveaway each spring.
Amazon
Amazon Giveway hopes to make online giveaways easy – and get more hosts to buy and give away Amazon products.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?