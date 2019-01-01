My Queue

Giving

Why the Most Successful Businesses Follow These 7 Natural Laws
Success Strategies

Why the Most Successful Businesses Follow These 7 Natural Laws

Mastering these seven natural laws takes work and practice.
Nathalie Virem | 6 min read
Are Your Charitable Donations Getting to the Right People? Here's How to Be Sure.

Are Your Charitable Donations Getting to the Right People? Here's How to Be Sure.

Charitable donations are good, but when it comes to impact, not all giving is created equal.
Tiffany Delmore | 6 min read
How You Can Get Ahead in Business in Just 5 Minutes

How You Can Get Ahead in Business in Just 5 Minutes

In today's world, giving to others gets results. Author Adam Grant explains his strategy for helping others -- on your own terms.
Zach Obront | 4 min read
This Company Thrives by Giving Away 20 Percent of Its Revenue

This Company Thrives by Giving Away 20 Percent of Its Revenue

It's neither a paradox nor an accident; it's the reason MADD Coffee was founded: to make a difference in the lives of others.
Kristen Prager | 5 min read
Corporate Charity Is What Inspires Greater Employee Engagement

Corporate Charity Is What Inspires Greater Employee Engagement

The data is clear: To improve culture, companies should be organizing charitable opportunities for employees.
Gary Beckstrand | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Masters of Giving
Giving Back

The Masters of Giving

Giving is its own, and the greatest, reward.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
Do's and Don'ts for Client Gifts Over the Holidays
Gifts

Do's and Don'ts for Client Gifts Over the Holidays

The holidays are a great time to connect with clients and show your appreciation for their business
James Harris | 5 min read
Stop Trying to Exceed Expectations -- You Can't
Success Strategies

Stop Trying to Exceed Expectations -- You Can't

In the long run, you are better off making sure that you at least meet expectations as opposed to always trying to exceed them.
David Meltzer | 3 min read
3 Goodwill Gestures to Build Better Business Relationships
Giving

3 Goodwill Gestures to Build Better Business Relationships

Mastering the art of giving will pay dividends. Here's how to do it meaningfully.
John Ruhlin | 7 min read
Why Leaders Should View Themselves as Servants
Giving

Why Leaders Should View Themselves as Servants

Show your employees you really care about each and every one of them. Success will follow.
Todd Wolfenbarger | 5 min read
7 Companies Empowering You to Give Gifts That Give Back
Social Entrepreneurship

7 Companies Empowering You to Give Gifts That Give Back

Not only do these seven companies make cool products, your purchases give back to communities in need.
Darrah Brustein | 4 min read
Getting Rich in Entrepreneurship Begins With Just Wanting to Help People
Millennials

Getting Rich in Entrepreneurship Begins With Just Wanting to Help People

Entrepreneurs who focus on helping people never worry about not having customers.
Dan Dowling | 6 min read
4 Ways Leaders Can Get More by Giving More
Leadership Qualities

4 Ways Leaders Can Get More by Giving More

Helping others achieve their goals is one of the best ways to ensure your own success. Start by saying 'yes' and 'thank you' more often.
Todd Wolfenbarger | 5 min read
Use Givers Gain as a Networking Personal Standard -- Not as an Excuse to Criticize Others
Entrepreneur Network

Use Givers Gain as a Networking Personal Standard -- Not as an Excuse to Criticize Others

Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, explains how this philosophy based on the law of reciprocity works only when self-applied.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Giving Feedback Is Far Better Than Giving an iPad. Just Sayin'.
Feedback

Giving Feedback Is Far Better Than Giving an iPad. Just Sayin'.

Helping others to be the best they can be is the best gift you could ever give.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read