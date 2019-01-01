My Queue

giving speeches

Why Did SNL's Bill Hader Frequently Screw Up on Purpose?
He got the mistakes out of the way to overcome his anxiety
Gene Marks | 3 min read
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
5 Public Speaking Secrets That Will Help You Make Your Company Grow

5 Public Speaking Secrets That Will Help You Make Your Company Grow

People trust eloquent speakers more than honest ones -- which doesn't mean you should start lying. Just sharpen your speaking skills.
Ari Rabban | 5 min read
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements

Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Rocco Baldassarre | 6 min read
How to Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking

From nerve-wracking to no-sweat, Chris Anderson's new course teaches the five crucial tools to build your perfect speech.
Udemy | 3 min read

Be More Persuasive by Answering These 3 Questions
Following the think, feel and act tips will empower your speeches and other presentations.
Sharí Alexander | 5 min read
10 Public Speaking Lessons From Michael Port
The bestselling author shares tips you can apply immediately to your own next presentation.
Jonathan Li | 5 min read
Leadership: Can You Learn to Communicate and Embody It?
What they don't teach you, but should, in business school.
Arthur Joseph | 5 min read
9 Steps to Help You Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)
Panicking isn't an option. Preparation is.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read