Glasses

Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES
CES

Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES

The tech giant's in-house idea incubator will show off a portable directional speaker, a device that can help people with lung damage and smart eyeglasses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Apple Considering Expansion Into Wearable Glasses

Apple Considering Expansion Into Wearable Glasses

The wearable headset would show images, along with other information, and may use augmented reality.
Reuters | 2 min read
Will You Record Your Snaps With Snapchat Spectacles?

Will You Record Your Snaps With Snapchat Spectacles?

Snapchat has developed a wearable camera, dubbed Spectacles, which arrives this fall for $130.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
This Eyewear Startup Was Turned Away by 10 Factories. Two Years Later, Its Frames Will Be in 500 Stores.

This Eyewear Startup Was Turned Away by 10 Factories. Two Years Later, Its Frames Will Be in 500 Stores.

Frameri is a Cincinnati-based eyewear company that wants consumers to never throw out their frames.
Catherine Clifford | 9 min read