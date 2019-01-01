My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

glitches

American Airlines Glitch Caused It to Give Too Many Pilots Vacation Over Holidays
Travel

American Airlines Glitch Caused It to Give Too Many Pilots Vacation Over Holidays

Thousands of flights scheduled from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31 do not have a pilot, first officer, or both due to a computer glitch that allowed too many staffers to take off for the holidays.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
How to Fix the iOS 11.1 Glitch That Won't Let You Type the Letter 'i'

How to Fix the iOS 11.1 Glitch That Won't Let You Type the Letter 'i'

Apple offered a workaround until it's able to provide a fix in a future software update.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
New Taylor Swift Film Has Glitchy Debut on Apple Music

New Taylor Swift Film Has Glitchy Debut on Apple Music

The rollout of the highly anticipated 1989 World Tour Live has been fraught with issues.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Apple Customers Say iO9 Is Crashing Their Phones

Apple Customers Say iO9 Is Crashing Their Phones

Customers voiced their displeasure on social media and elsewhere.
Reuters | 4 min read
Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)

Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)

Plus: CitiGroup dips its toe in Bitcoin's pond and how Elon Musk's money is being used to protect AI from obliterating humanity.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Here's How to Restore Your iPhone If You Downloaded the Glitchy iOS 8.1
iPhone

Here's How to Restore Your iPhone If You Downloaded the Glitchy iOS 8.1

Because, you know, cell reception is probably important.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life
Facebook

Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life

The addictive social network suffered an outage today, but lucky for social-media addicts the world over, the horror is already over.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read