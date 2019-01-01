My Queue

global economy

5 Recession-Resistant Franchise Sectors You Should Consider During an Economic Downturn
Franchise

Invest in an industry that can withstand an economic downturn.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
Stock Market Drops After U.S. Adds Just 20,000 Jobs -- Smallest Increase in 17 Months

Weak economic data stoked fears of sputtering economic growth.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Major U.S. Study Says Unchecked Climate Change Will Shrink the Economy Significantly

President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Peter Page | 5 min read
These Are 3 Little-Known Metrics That May Tell Us if a Recession Is Coming

Because one IS coming. Sometime.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Nations Restricting International Data Flow Are Threatening the Global Digital Economy

The growth in worldwide commerce in data dwarfs trade in tangible goods but parochial restrictions make the path forward unclear.
Bill Nuti | 4 min read

More From This Topic

These Countries Are the Most Optimistic About the Global Economy
Money

The United States is not at the top of the list.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read