My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Global Investment House

Follow The Leader: Maha Al Ghunaim, Vice Chairperson And Group CEO, Global Investment House
Innovators

Follow The Leader: Maha Al Ghunaim, Vice Chairperson And Group CEO, Global Investment House

Al Ghunaim's company was the very first Kuwaiti organization to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, and today manages a formidable US$4.3 billion in assets.
Kara Schoeffling | 1 min read